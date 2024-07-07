Four Philadelphia Phillies Pitchers Named All-Stars
The Philadelphia Phillies had three players named as All-Star starters and they added four more to the team when reserves were announced on Sunday. While no other position players were named, two starters and two relievers were named to the team. Three of which are first timers.
The team's ace, Zack Wheeler, earned his second All-Star nod and his first since 2021 when he finished second in the Cy Young race. The 34-year-old has started 18 games in the first half and his 111.2 innings are seventh in all of baseball. He has also posted a 2.74 ERA and 9.6 K/9 thus far, basically just being himself. Him and fellow rotation mate, Ranger Suarez, have lead the Phillies to the best record in baseball.
Suarez is one of three pitchers from the Phillies to earn his first All-Star selection. The lefty leads the NL with a 2.58 ERA and is in strong contention to be the National League starter. He has thrown 108 innings and 106 strikeouts to go along with it. His 157 ERA+ is tops in the NL, as well.
The Phillies also had two relievers earn spots in the Midsummer classic. Matt Strahm is in his ninth season, which also happens to be the best of his career so far. In 35 games, the lefty has posted a 1.64 ERA and 12 K/9. His fellow bullpen mate, Jeff Hoffman, is a similar story.
Also in his ninth season and having a career year, the righty has a 1.21 ERA and eight saves with a 11.3 K/9.
In a season that has been dominated by the Phillies, they add seven All-Stars to their resume as they fight for the NL East title.