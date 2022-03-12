Friday MLB Free Agency Wrap-Up

When Major League Baseball instituted the lockout on Dec. 1, there were still a number of free agents without a destination. Although a handful of them signed pre-lockout, Corey Seager, Max Scherzer and Marcus Semien to name a few, names like Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant, and Freddie Freeman still remain.

Right-hander Carlos Rodón, one of the more underrated arms left on the market, got the signings started. He inked a deal with the San Francisco Giants for two years, $44 million, with an opt out after the first year.

Free agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons signed with the Chicago Cubs for one-year/ $4 million. The defensive-plus Simmons joins fellow free agents Marcus Stroman and Clint Frazier in the Windy City, who joined the Cubs prior to the lockout.

While there was speculation that long-time Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw would seek new digs, he wound up back where he started. Kershaw returned to the Dodgers on a one-year deal worth $17 million. This will the 33-year-old's 15th season in Dodger blue.

Another big-name free agent who has spent his entire MLB career with one team may join Kershaw out in L.A. It was rumored on Friday that Freddie Freeman, who's spent 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves and just won a World Series title with them in 2021, could sign with Los Angeles.

However, just like Kershaw, it's hard to imagine Freeman playing anywhere else other than Atlanta. Nevertheless, the Philadelphia Phillies would certainly welcome a Freeman trade to the NL West.

Other deals include: left-hander Martin Perez to the Texas Rangers on a one-year/$4 million deal; reliever Brandon Workman to Rangers on a minor league contract; and AJ Ramos to Los Angeles Angels on a minor league deal.

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was also placed on administrative leave by MLB through March 19, and he will not report to Spring Training during that time.

