Future Phillies Infielder Surges in Latest Top 100 Prospect Rankings
It’s been a great year for shortstop Aidan Miller. The validation came Tuesday, when he was one of the highest risers in MLB Pipeline’s latest Top 100 rankings.
Miller was one of four Philadelphia Phillies in the Top 100, but Miller’s rise made him the highest-ranked prospect in the organization.
Miller was the Phillies’ first-round pick last year. The former high school star has already been promoted once this season — from Class-A Clearwater to High-A Jersey Shore. He played in the MLB Futures Game for the National League and is angling for a call-up to Double-A Reading by season’s end.
He’s batting .241 in his first full season in the minors.
He moved up 32 spots from his preseason ranking and is now No. 29 overall.
That meant that for the first time in more than a year pitcher Andrew Painter wasn’t Philadelphia's top overall prospect. But he didn’t drop far. He is No. 2 in the organization and No. 34 overall.
Painter is out for the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, which happened last year. Before that the Phillies had some hope that he could join the Major League rotation last season.
The 21-year-old right-hander cruised through the Philadelphia system in 2022, as he went 6-2 with a 1.56 ERA as he made his way to Double-A Reading.
He started throwing bullpens in July as Painter prepares for a return to the system in 2025.
Outfielder Justin Crawford was ranked No. 58. Like Miller, he played in the MLB Futures Game, this time for the second straight summer. Right before he left for the game he was promoted to Double-A Reading, pushing the 20-year-old closer to a call-up.
Drafted out of high school by the Phillies in the first round in 2022 at No. 17 overall, the son of former Major League star Carl Crawford is no stranger to the big leagues. He was around it his entire childhood.
With Jersey Shore, Crawford slashed .301/.349/.438/.787 with six home runs, 35 RBI and 27 stolen bases. He’s boosted the batting average to .328 in 16 games with Reading.
Caba is just 18 years old and was one of the top signings in Philadelphia's 2023 international signing class. After spending last season in the Dominican Summer League, he came stateside to play with the Florida Complex League Phillies, where he is batting .235 with two home runs and 20 RBI. He’s also stolen 45 bases and has scored 49 runs.