Healthy Philadelphia Phillies Infielder Poised for Major Bounce Back Season
The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t shaken up their roster as much as many thought that they would during the MLB offseason following a very disappointing showing in the 2024 playoffs.
After playing in the NLCS for two straight Octobers, the team was eliminated by the New York Mets in the NLDS in four games. The early exit could have certainly led to some big changes, but to this point, there hasn’t been much.
The team has added players they are hoping can get back on track in 2025 after injury-riddled 2024s.
Relief pitcher Jordan Romano, who was non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays, signed a one-year, deal for $8.5 million. Outfielder Max Kepler signed a one-year deal as well and is currently looking at the starting left fielder job.
Bolstering the rotation, the team acquired Miami Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo in a trade giving them a potentially elite starting five.
This upcoming campaign could be the year of the bounceback for the Phillies, who are banking on those additions returning to form.
They aren’t the only players hoping to rehab their value in Philadelphia in 2025, as second baseman Bryson Stott is in the same boat.
Todd Zolecki of MLB.com has made the young infielder bounce back as his prediction for the team in the new year. Part of the reasoning behind that is Stott is now healthy after battling a balky elbow last year.
“[Dave] Dombrowski revealed to reporters at the Winter Meetings that second baseman Bryson Stott battled a sore elbow most of last season. They believe it affected his performance at the plate. If true, it points to a potential bounceback for Stott,” the MLB expert wrote.
A first-round pick in the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft, the University of Nevada product had his struggles as a rookie in 2022. But as a sophomore, he found his stride.
For most of the 2023 campaign, Stott was hitting above .300, finishing the year with a strong .280/.329/.419 slash line, hitting 15 home runs and 32 doubles with 78 runs scored and 62 RBI.
He can be a difference-maker with his speed and power combination, as he also stole 31 bases that season. A career-high 32 were swiped in 2024 despite getting on base at a lower clip.
Stott finding his groove again at the plate would be a nice outcome for a Philadelphia team that could be looking to shake up their batting order. Returning to the form he showed in 2023 would lengthen what is already a deep and talented group of hitters.
As the youngest member of the team's current core, they need their second baseman to elevate his play as they begin evaluating the older players they are relying on.