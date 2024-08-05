Here's Where Philadelphia Phillies Young Star Reliever Needs to Improve
One of the big moves that the Philadelphia Phillies made ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline was acquiring right-handed reliever Carlos Estevez from the Los Angeles Angels. He will be a major factor in late-game scenarios for Phillies manager Rob Thomson.
That has led to some questions about how Orion Kerkering will factor into the mix in Philadelphia’s bullpen.
Thomson doesn’t have traditional roles for his relievers, mixing and matching throughout the game, but with the addition of Estevez, it is fair to wonder what the youngster's role will be.
Jeff Hoffman has been outstanding in 2024 and is likely the No. 1 right-handed option out of the bullpen. The Phillies didn’t pay top dollar for Estevez to not use him in high-leverage situations.
In a recent mailbag for Matt Gelb of The Athletic, it was asked what the team’s confidence level in Kerkering is down the stretch. Gelb did admit the righty is lower in the pecking order, but that is more because of how good the team’s depth is, not an indictment against Kerkering.
“Kerkering, no doubt, looks like the third righty reliever on the bullpen depth chart right now. But that remains an important role — especially come October when the Phillies are aggressive with their bullpen — and I believe there is still considerable trust in Kerkering. (And, in most bullpens, he would be the first or second right-handed option.)” he wrote.
The rising star has been reliable for Thomson this season. He has made 42 appearances, tossing 41.2 innings with a 2.16 ERA and 1.080 WHIP. 45 strikeouts have been recorded along with a 167 ERA+ and 2.16 FIP.
The success of Kerkering this season has been no fluke, as he has pitched well. He has yet to allow a home run, as opponents need to scratch and claw their way around the bases to score on him.
However, there are some areas where can improve.
“He needs to be more consistent. His last three outings have been cleaner. Fewer deep counts. More strikes. The Phillies had reasons to believe Kerkering was tipping his pitches at times earlier in July; they’ve remedied a small tell in his mechanics before he begins his delivery,” wrote Gelb.
Ironing out those issues over the next few weeks will be imperative for Kerkering.
He is a key weapon for Philadelphia out of the bullpen and will play a massive part in what they hope is a deep postseason run.