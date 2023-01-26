How Other Former Phillies Fared on Hall of Fame Vote
Scott Rolen was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.
Billy Wagner was close at 68.1 percent and will likely join Rolen in Cooperstown next year.
Former Philadelphia Phillies standout shortstop Jimmy Rollins received 12.9 percent of the vote in his second year on the ballot.
Rollins led the league in triples four times in his career, including 20 during his Most Valuable Player season in 2007. That year, he led the league in plate appearances, at bats, runs and triples while playing in all 162 games.
Rollins was a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and Silver Slugger winner in ‘07.
Chase Utley, who played second base and teamed with Rollins on the 2008 World Series title team, will debut on the ballot next year.
Bobby Abreu, an extremely talented but polarizing player with the Phillies fans, got 15.9 percent of the vote, which was up from 8.6 percent.
Jayson Werth, meanwhile, didn’t garner a single vote in his first year on the ballot. That still doesn’t take away from a very successful career.
