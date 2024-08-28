How to Watch, Stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros on Wednesday
The Philadelphia Phillies have won their last four games heading into this afternoon's game against the Houston Astros. Today, they will go for the series sweep over the AL West leading team.
Yesterday, the Phillies were able to take care of business and dominate the Astros by a final score of 5-0. In the first game of the series, Bryce Harper hit a walk-off to win 3-2.
Coming into today's game, Philadelphia holds a 78-54 record. They're starting to play at an elite level once again with the playoffs coming up quickly.
A championship is a very real possibility for the Phillies. They have the pitching staff to win in the postseason and a lineup capable of scoring runs in bunches. Consistency will be the key.
All of that being said, let's take a look at how fans can make sure to catch the action today.
How to Watch Phillies vs. Astros
Game Date: Wednesday, August 28th
Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Television: SCHN
Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
About Today's Game
Looking at the pitching matchup, there is a high potential for a lot of runs to be scored.
For Philadelphia, Taijuan Walker will be getting the start on the mound. He has gone 3-5 this season to go along with a 6.26 ERA, a 1.58 WHIP, a 1.9 K/BB ratio, and 64.2 innings pitched. Those numbers don't instill confidence for the fans when he starts.
As for Houston, 24-year-old rookie Spencer Arrighetti will be the starter. He has made 23 starts this year, compiling a 6-11 record with a 4.94 ERA, a 1.41 WHIP, a 2.6 K/BB ratio, and 116.2 innings pitched.
Both teams will need their lineups to play at a high level. This could very well end up being a shootout.