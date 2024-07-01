Insider Hints at New Philadelphia Phillies Trade Target
The Philadelphia Phillies split their weekend series against the Miami Marlins, a team that's given them trouble at times.
Only 6-4 in their last 10 games, the Phillies still hold an 8.0 game lead in the National League East. While an 8.0-game lead is impressive at this point of the year, they can't get complacent as teams are starting to play better in the division. One tough stretch and Philadelphia could find themselves only a few games ahead.
There will be moves made in the next month to better this roster, helping them win the division and head into October with potential home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason.
That's the goal for this ball club, as no team wants to play at Citizens Bank Park in a series come October.
Outfield additions are expected for the Phillies as that's been one of their few weak spots. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed a new trade candidate, one who could make a major impact to what's already one of the best lineups in baseball in Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs.
"Nick Castellanos has woken up in recent weeks (seven home runs, 20 RBIs and an .804 OPS in 31 games since May 23), but with glove-first players Johan Rojas and Cristian Pache among their current outfield options, the Phillies could use help in both left and center.
"Adding an outfield bat -- Luis Robert Jr.? Ian Happ? Tommy Pham? -- would appear to be the biggest priority for an otherwise complete team."
The other names have been floated in trade rumors for Philadelphia for much of the year and would be great additions, too.
But Happ is a new one and might be the best option. He isn't as old as Tommy Pham, and Luis Robert Jr. might have an asking price that the front office doesn't feel comfortable paying.
The Cubs have struggled in big ways in the 2024 campaign and look to be potential sellers after attempting to better the roster in the offseason.
Happ, 29, has had a down year compared to previous seasons, but he has 11 home runs and is slashing .229/.345/.419. He's hit at least 21 home runs in two of the past four years and is well on his way to another 20-plus home run showing.
Happ's contract does pose some questions as he's on a three-year, $61 million deal. However, Dave Dombrowski hasn't ever been afraid to spend and that should be the case this time around, too.