Insider Says Philadelphia Phillies Still in the Mix To Land Rising Star Ace

The Philadelphia Phillies have recently been confirmed by an MLB insider to sill be in the race to trade for one of the top pitchers on the market.

Dylan Sanders

Sep 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park.
Sep 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Starting pitching may not seem like the biggest need for the Philadelphia Phillies right now, but it looks as though nothing will keep them from going all out in the race for a World Series.

New York Post's Jon Heyman updated the list of teams at the top of trade talks for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, and it seems that the Phillies are still one of the top teams to watch.

Their top competition is listed as the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the overall group of teams making calls is a bit larger.

Heyman also noted the top need for the White Sox right now is position players, so that will frame any conversations that Philadelphia has with them in terms of compensation.

The Phillies don't have the deepest farm system to deal from, but they do have some intriguing bats and are seemingly willing to part with whoever it will take to improve the team in the immediate future.

That means that any conversations will likely start with their best prospect, shortstop Aidan Miller.

Miller was Philadelphia's first round selection in the 2023 MLB draft. He has five-tool potential and has gotten off to a hot start in the farm system.

Over his first 122 professional games, he has posted a .267/.375/.436 slash line with 11 home runs and 62 RBI. Adding to that production, he has also stolen 27 bases. While that home run number may seem a bit low, he is still an extra-base machine with 28 doubles and seven triples.

Defensively, he could work across a couple of infield spots.

If he can continue to add some power, he could truly be a special player at the next level.

Outfielder Justin Crawford is another name to watch as someone who is rising very quickly and many teams will want in their system.

He posted a .313/.360/.444 slash line with an incredible 42 stolen bases last season in 110 games.

It may seem like a lot to give up, but Crochet might be the perfect player for them to go after if they want to go overkill with five great starting pitchers.

The 25-year-old has plenty of bullpen experience and a pitching profile that might actually lend itself more to that. Once the postseason comes around and the rotation starts, he would make for an elite relief arm.

He is coming off of his first career All-Star season in his first campaign as a starter.

