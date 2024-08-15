Interesting Philadelphia Phillies Stat Shows Key to Success
It's been a tough stretch for the Philadelphia Phillies throughout the past two months, but the team got back on track in a big way on Wednesday night. They defeated the Miami Marlins, 9-5, as Kyle Schwarber left the yard with a massive grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Phillies held onto the lead from that moment on.
While the past few months haven't been anything expected out of this ball club due to what they showed at the beginning of the year, they still hold a comfortable 6.5-game lead in the National League East. Philadelphia also has the second-best record in the National League.
When this team is at its best, it's because of the way they swing the bat. Sure, their pitching staff has a strong argument to be the best in baseball, but this is an expensive lineup with lofty expectations.
Typically, they swing the bat at a very high level. That hasn't been the case recently, but it feels like it's only a matter of time before they get going again. Perhaps Wednesday was the start of that.
An interesting offensive stat shows when the Phillies are at their best. According to Jayson Stark of The Atheltic, Philadelphia is 22-3 this year when Schwarber hits a home run.
It's unrealistic to ask him to hit a home run every game, as that's impossible for many reasons. However, it does show the importance of hitting home runs. When the Phillies are hitting balls hard and out of the yard, they find more success.
Schwarber, a huge presence on and off the field, understands what they're going through. He spoke about their recent stretch on Tuesday, highlighting how frustrating it's been.
“Not worry, frustration,” Schwarber said, according to Tim Kelly of Phillies Nation. “I think frustration just because we know what we can be and what kind of team we can be. I think worry is the wrong kind of word. If you’re worried about where you’re at, that’s not a good thing to be. And frustration, you can have frustration. That’s a natural thing to happen.
“You feel like you can be going through a skid and everyone will be frustrated,” Schwarber continued. “And that’s when it comes back to us, coming back together as a unit and digging right back into the hole, right? And fighting our way out of it. But that’s what it’s gonna take.”
Hopefully, some of that frustration is out the window after a much-needed win against the Marlins and they start to figure things out again towards the end of the season.