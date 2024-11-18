Is Controversial Philadelphia Phillies Legend Hall of Fame Worthy?
Dick Allen's life and career were defined by controversy. So is his legacy.
During his playing days with the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox and other teams during the 1960s and 1970s, Allen was the Manny Ramirez of his time.
A remarkable hitter, but a flawed player and teammate who frequently clashed with fans and media. He also gained an unsavory reputation for hurting his teams with his poor fielding, negative attitude and spotty attendance.
It's been nearly 50 years since Allen's last at-bat in 1977, and MLB is still trying to figure out what to do with him, especially in regards to the Hall of Fame.
He's been on the ballot 20 times, and every time he's come up short.
Allen is up for election again this year as one of eight candidates on the Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot.
After falling one vote shy in each of his last two election bids, is this the time he finally gets in?
Allen, who passed away in 2020, was unquestionably one of the best players of his era.
From 1964 to 1974, he made seven All-Star teams, won an MVP award and took home a Rookie of the Year award. He also slashed .299/.386/.554 (165 OPS+) during that time while averaging 29 homers, 89 RBI and 5.3 WAR per season despite his chronic absenteeism.
Injuries and constant battles with racism and alcohol prematurely ended Allen's career at age 35, leaving his final totals somewhat underwhelming.
However, his elite rate stats prove he was one of the best hitters ever.
Look no further than his career 156 OPS+, which adjusts for league and park. It's tied for 25th on the all-time leaderboard, tied with Frank Thomas and better than Henry Aaron, Joe DiMaggio, Frank Robinson, Willie Mays and the aforementioned Ramirez.
If Allen had played in a different time and a different place, he would have been a megastar with multiple MVPs and double-digit All-Star nods.
Instead, he was overshadowed by the National League's absurd talent levels during the 1960s and early 1970s. His numbers were suppressed by the era he played in, and he was easy to overlook on mediocre Phillies teams.
Given the recent inductions of Allen's peers like Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and Ted Simmons, it's time for Cooperstown to give Allen the plaque he deserves.
It's too late for him to see it in person, but better late than never.