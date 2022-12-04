Jacob deGrom is Gone from the NL East
As Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported on Friday, Dec. 2, Jacob deGrom has signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers. When the news broke, the Philadelphia Phillies surely breathed a sigh of relief.
Throughout his New York Mets career, deGrom made 20 starts against the Phillies. He went 9-1 with a 2.18 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 120 innings pitched.
In his one start against Philadelphia in 2022, deGrom went six innings and struck out ten. He allowed just two hits and no walks, leading the Mets to victory.
In short, the Phillies should be very pleased they won't have to face him several times a year in 2023 and beyond.
That being said, deGrom's deal doesn't completely get the Phillies off the hook; he might still be a menace all the way in Arlington. The Phillies play the Rangers on Opening Day 2023, so it won't be long before they have to face the dreaded deGrom once again.
