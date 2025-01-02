Japanese Sensation Predicted To Sign With Philadelphia Phillies NL East Rival
The Philadelphia Phillies weren't invited to join the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes, an unfortunate development to what could've been an incredible addition.
Him joining the Phillies always seemed unlikely, but prior reports suggested the team had a chance.
Philadelphia has improved its international scouting department over the past few years, and the hope was that it would help with Sasaki.
That wasn't the case, and while it isn't the end all be all, he might be the best player to sign with a team this winter.
It isn't that he's found success at the big league level like nearly every other free agent, but considering he can only sign for up to $7.5 million due to international rules, it's tough to say he isn't the best of the bunch when comparing contracts.
Either way, the Phillies don't have a chance to sign him, and that could be an issue for more reasons than one.
Sasaki has met with multiple teams, and according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, one of those teams was the New York Mets.
"Various reports have listed the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants among the teams that were granted initial meetings, none of which has been confirmed by Sasaki's camp."
The Mets have already had an impressive offseason after signing Juan Soto, but on paper, they're a beatable team.
Adding Sasaki, however, could change the outcome of the National League East.
It remains uncertain if his agent, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, is telling the truth about where his client wants to play.
Sasaki, just like every other Japanese star, has been linked to California teams. Wolfe has insisted that he doesn't have a predetermined landing spot, making New York or the other select teams a possibility.
Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com believes Wolfe, predicting the right-hander would sign with the Mets this winter.
"Defeated again by their crosstown rivals this winter, the Yankees are stunned as Japanese ace Roki Sasaki, 23, chooses the Mets."
He will make his decision in the near future.
His window is open now, but he'll pick his team between Jan. 15 and Jan. 23.
The new international pool starts on. Jan. 15, while his window closes on Jan. 23.
If it's New York, the Phillies would have to make a move to counter that.
It'd be tough to sign or trade for anyone of his caliber, but something would have to be done.