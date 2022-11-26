J.T. Realmuto Earns Baseball America All-MLB First Team

Though fan voting for the All-MLB Team is complete, the ballot box remains open for baseball media personnel.

However, MLB is not the only organization to hand out this prestigious award. Baseball America, typically known for their prospect evaluation, also honored played at the conclusion of the MLB season with first and second-team honors.

Their finalists could provide insight into the official honors bestowed by MLB.

Only one Philadelphia Phillie made either list, but none could argue he wasn't deserving.

J.T. Realmuto has already received a Gold Glove Award, a Silver Slugger Award and finished seventh in NL MVP voting. Now he adds Baseball America's first-team All-MLB honors to his list of 2022 accolades.

Realmuto slashed .276/.342/.478 with 21 stolen bases, 22 home runs and 10.2 framing runs saved. His 6.5 rWAR and fWAR were both career highs as was his SLG and OPS+.

More likely at the forefront of his mind, though, is the NL Pennant he helped lead his team to.

