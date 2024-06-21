Latest MLB Mock Draft Links Phillies to Tar Heels Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have a team stocked full of stars and the best record in the National League. But, that stocked roster also has some age on it and its window to bring a World Series title to Philly won’t stay open forever.
One way to extend it is to hit on a player that can help them soon in the Major League Baseball Draft.
Recently, ESPN posted its first two-round mock draft, which includes the competitive balance rounds after the first round and the second round. The first round of the draft is set for July 14 in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of All-Star Game weekend festivities.
The Phillies have the No. 27 pick in the first round and the No. 63 pick in the second round.
In the first round ESPN has the Phillies selecting North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt.
The 21-year-old Salisbury, N.C., native is a junior-eligible player who was previously selected in the 20th round by the San Francisco Giants three years ago. He passed on that and went to UNC.
He put together his best offensive season in 2024, as he slashed .312/.407/.700/1.107 with 12 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 67 RBI. He also stole 27 bases.
ESPN pointed out that one of the reasons Honeycutt may drop is swing-and-miss issues at the plate. He struck out 81 times and walked 36 this season.
Where he may be of serious interest to teams is on defense. He is the two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year, as he had a .987 fielding percentage and posted four outfield assists. When he won the award in 2023 he did so while missing the final 10 games due to injury.
He helped the Tar Heels go 48-16 in 2024, with a 22-8 record in ACC action. UNC won its regional, hosted a Super Regional against West Virginia and won both games to advance to the Men’s College World Series.
In Omaha, the Tar Heels beat ACC rival Virginia before falling to Tennessee and losing to Florida State, leading to their elimination.
Right now the Phillies highest-rated outfield prospect is Justin Crawford, ranked No. 4 by MLB Pipeline. The son of former Major League star Carl Crawford is at High-A and projected to reach the Majors by 2026.
The Phillies were connected to Tennessee first baseman Blake Burke in the second round. The Volunteers have advanced to the championship series at the MCWS.
Burke could be seen as a long-term replacement at first base, even though current starter Bryce Harper likely has several seasons ahead of him. The lefty has power, as he just hit his 20th home run of the season in the MCWS. He can also play corner outfield.