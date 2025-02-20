Lineup Change Could Return Philadelphia Phillies Star to His Past Elite Form
The Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract ahead of the 2023 season with the thought he would be the missing piece to get them into the winner's circle after coming up short in the 2022 World Series.
So far, he has not lived up to that hype.
Turner hasn't been bad since coming to the Phillies, though.
His OPS+ is 16 points above the league average and he's hit 20-plus home runs in both years since inking that lucrative deal.
But that is not what Philadelphia signed him to be after Turner previously won the batting title, led the National League in hits twice and took home a Silver Slugger award in his previous two stops with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Phillies are confident he can return to his previous form, and something that could help him accomplish that is moving back into the leadoff role this season which is the spot he primarily had before coming to the City of Brotherly Love.
"I like it. I've always hit one or two, for the most part, in my career. I think it would be fun, it would be a little different, I haven't done it for a few years now. Kinda get back to a little bit more speed," he said per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Comfort and familiarity is huge in baseball, so returning to the something Turner has been used to doing during his career could pay dividends.
Still, he has to perform when he's at the plate.
"I've had really good stretches but it's those downtrends that have been really bad. I feel like in the past, that's not the case. Put the ball in play more, take your walks, I know those things, but you're in the box and you've got to do it," Turner stated.
Again, it has to be pointed out that he has not been a bad player offensively since coming to Philadelphia, but it hasn't been the production expected from someone getting that much money.
His teammates are still confident in him, though, and they know he's produced even with there being more room for improvement.
"I mean, the guy hit .295 last year. I'd take .295 any day of the week. Trea's a great player, he's a superstar player ... Trea's gonna come in and be a dog for us, play this game hard, play it right, play every day and I expect Trea to come in here and be Trea," Bryce Harper said.
The Phillies need that if they're going to win the World Series.
Turner was brought in to boost this lineup around Harper, and with him potentially going back to the leadoff role, it will be up to him to get on base at a higher clip to get things rolling for the offense.
Philadelphia is hoping that happens, and if batting first gets Turner back to producing like he did in the past, then this team could finally have the missing piece they thought they added when they signed him to that massive contract.