When the Philadelphia Phillies report to spring training next month, the hitters will work long hours with hitting coach Kevin Long.

But that work actually takes place well before they head to Clearwater, Fla.

Actually, it started shortly after the Phillies were ousted in six games by the Houston Astros in the World Series.

It’s really a year-round commitment.

Long spent time with nearly every hitter in the offseason, which will likely pay dividends when the games start for real.

“He’s pretty comfortable with everybody and how they’re coming along and how they’re progressing,” manager Rob Thomson told reporters this week about Long’s visits.

The 55-year-old Long recently agreed to a two-year contract extension after previous stops with the Washington Nationals, New York Mets and New York Yankees.

Long’s influence was evident as Kyle Schwarber hit 46 home runs and drove in 94 runs in 155 games largely in an unorthodox role as the leadoff hitter.

Trea Turner has since signed an 11-year, $300 million deal which will give Long more options.

There will be issues to clean up like a high volume of strikeouts from Rhys Hoskins.

That’s why Long is talking to his players and building a rapport in the offseason. It can only help.

