Marlins Call Up Top Prospect to Start Against Phillies

As was first reported by Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, Marlins top prospect Max Meyer is being called up to the majors for their upcoming series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 23-year-old out of Minnesota has been outstanding in his brief time in the Miami organization. After being drafted third overal in 2020, he was immediately sent to Double-A where he thrived, posting a 3.12 ERA across 101 innings of work, striking out 113. This year, he's logged 58.0 innings with Triple-A Jacksonville, posting a solid 3.72 ERA.

The right-hander is often praised for his brazen confidence and intense demeanor on the mound. He is slated to start Saturday's game.

It will be interesting to see how the Phillies choose to attack Meyer. He boasts a dastardly fastball/slider combination, and Philadelphia hitters have been more-than susceptible to a good slider this season. His fastball mostly sits mid-90's, but he can dial it up to 100 when he needs to.

Meyer aims to be a fixture in the Marlins rotation for years to come, so there's no doubt the Phillies will see him often from here on in.

