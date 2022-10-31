MLB Announces World Series Game 3 Postponed

MLB Announces World Series Game 3 Between Phillies and Astros Postponed
According to Major League Baseball League officials, the league, in conjunction with both the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, has decided to postpone Game 3 of the World Series.
Phillies fans were looking forward to the homecoming of their team on Monday, but will unfortunately have to wait another 24 hours to get the stands of Citizens Bank Park rocking.
Strategically, however, the postponement is somewhat convenient for the Phillies, who will pivot to Ranger Suárez for Game 3 on Tuesday, and Aaron Nola on regular rest on Wednesday for Game 4. Noah Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson would get the ball for Game 5, and Zack Wheeler will get extra rest and start a potential Game 6.
Luckily, Tuesday's forecast looks far more promising for the two teams. As such, Games 3, 4, and 5 will now be played from Tuesday to Thursday, with the teams having an off day to travel back to Houston on Friday for Games 6 and 7, if necessary.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
- Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!