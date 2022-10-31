MLB Announces World Series Game 3 Postponed

Skip to main content

MLB Announces World Series Game 3 Between Phillies and Astros Postponed

Major League Baseball has decided to postpone Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros due to inclement weather.
According to Major League Baseball League officials, the league, in conjunction with both the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, has decided to postpone Game 3 of the World Series.

Phillies fans were looking forward to the homecoming of their team on Monday, but will unfortunately have to wait another 24 hours to get the stands of Citizens Bank Park rocking.

Strategically, however, the postponement is somewhat convenient for the Phillies, who will pivot to Ranger Suárez for Game 3 on Tuesday, and Aaron Nola on regular rest on Wednesday for Game 4. Noah Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson would get the ball for Game 5, and Zack Wheeler will get extra rest and start a potential Game 6.

Luckily, Tuesday's forecast looks far more promising for the two teams. As such, Games 3, 4, and 5 will now be played from Tuesday to Thursday, with the teams having an off day to travel back to Houston on Friday for Games 6 and 7, if necessary.

