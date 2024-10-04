MLB Expert Shares One Thing We Learned About Philadelphia Phillies in 2024
The Philadelphia Phillies were expected to challenge for a playoff spot heading into the 2024 season. They greatly exceeded expectations, taking advantage of the shortcomings some of their competitors had to overcome.
Injuries to the Atlanta Braves opened the door in the National League East and the Phillies capitalized. They ran away with the division, winning by six games over the Braves and New York Mets.
Heading into the postseason as the No. 2 seed, there is a lot to like about Philadelphia. They are as well-rounded as any team in the playoffs with a star-studded roster that doesn’t seem to have a glaring weakness.
Some of the position players were banged up near the end of the regular season, which resulted in production at the plate slipping a little bit. But, it would be hard to bet against the likes of Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh.
Alas, if the lineup does struggle, at least they will only need a handful of runs to remain competitive in October.
That is because the Phillies possess an elite pitching staff that relies more on craft than overpowering hitters with raw stuff. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report shared an intriguing stat about the starting pitchers.
“Let the record show that Phillies starters ranked 23rd both in fastball velocity and overall spin rate. Other teams should take note: There's more to pitching than convenient, uncomplicated measurables.”
The MLB expert highlighted the team’s pitching staff as the one biggest thing learned about the team in 2024. While the expectations of starters has changed in recent years, Philadelphia is still receiving workhorse-like production from their group.
“Even despite the mockery that Taijaun Walker and others made of the No. 5 spot, Philadelphia's rotation hardly stunk of death in 2024. It was third in the National League with a 3.81 ERA, and was the only one in the NL to top 900 innings pitched.
It wasn't even all Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez were better than even Nola from a run prevention perspective, thus allowing the Phillies to finish with arguably the best starting foursome in MLB,” Rymer wrote.
There isn’t a team in the playoffs who have as set-in-stone and deep of a rotation as the Phillies. What makes them even more dangerous is their bullpen is just as good.
Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm were both All-Stars. Carlos Estevez was acquired ahead of the deadline to give Rob Thomson another late-game option. Tanner Banks was added as well, joining Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering and Jose Ruiz.
Good luck scratching runs against that group, as Thomson has the arms to mix and match throughout every game.