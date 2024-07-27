MLB Insider Links Philadelphia Phillies to Flamethrowing Reliever
On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies swung a deal with the Baltimore Orioles to acquire All-Star outfielder Austin Hays. To get this done, they sent veteran reliever Seranthony Dominguez and fellow outfielder Cristian Pace the Orioles.
They aren't done making moves and are looking to upgrade the bullpen.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal linked the Phillies to Chicago White Sox reliever, Michael Kopech. The White Sox are in the midst of a fire sale, with rumors swirling they will be looking to trade off several assets.
With Philadelphia trading off one flamethrowing righty, they could replace him with another.
Kopech has had an up and down career so far. A former top prospect, he was one of the big pieces in the trade that sent Chris Sale from Chicago to the Boston Red Sox. He struggled in his debut, then missed two seasons due to injury and opting out of the 2020 season.
Upon his return in 2021, Kopech moved to the bullpen where he posted a 3.50 ERA and struck out 13.4 batters per nine. He then returned to the rotation, where his stuff seemingly did not play as well since he wasn't producing the same swing-and-miss rate.
He really struggled with walks in 2023, leading the AL with 91 in 129.1 innings. For the 2024 season, he transitioned back to the bullpen where the strikeouts have ticked back up. In 43 games so far this year, Kopech has a 12.2 K/9, nine saves and a 4.74 ERA.
Philadelphia's current President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski, is the one who sent Kopech to Chicago. It would be fitting that he is the one who trades for him at this deadline.
Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm have been great this season, but with the loss of Dominguez, the Phillies will need another arm.
Kopech's velocity and stuff is the perfect match for Philadelphia, especially with the 28-year-old still having another year of control.