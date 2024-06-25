MLB Insider Links Philadelphia Phillies to Most Coveted Free Agent
The Philadelphia Phillies are known for making splashes and could be in line to make one of the biggest moves in recent MLB history.
Upon the conclusion of this season, New York Yankees star Juan Soto will become a free agent.
Baseball insider Jon Heyman of New York Post listed Philadelphia among the top expected suitors of Soto in the offseason.
The slugger signed a one-year "prove it" deal with New York this past offseason and it has worked to near perfection. He's expected to sign a massive deal this offseason, but the question has become whether he will actually leave.
“He’s going to be staying, no?” asked one general manager per Heyman.
Soto broke onto the major league scene at the ripe age of just 19 years old with the Washington Nationals. He had a few fantastic seasons, two All-Star nods, with Washington before he was traded to the San Diego Padres in a massive deal.
He had a disappointing first half-season in San Diego but followed that up with his third All-Star season.
All odds point to him making his fourth before the age of 26 thanks to his best season in a few years. Through 77 games he's slashing .305/.431/.563.
To no one's surprise he's one of the most patient batters in MLB, leading the league in both walks drawn and on-base percentage.
Along with the Dominican Republic native's usual elite plate discipline, he's also on-pace to reach career highs in both home runs and hits.
Adding him to the already star-studded Phillies roster would officially make them one of the most well-rounded. Their outfield bats this season are slashing a poor .231/.292/.361 at the plate.
While Philadelphia searches for at least a short-term answer in the trade market this season, Soto would provide a new long-term answer in one of the corner outfield spots. It would also allow Brandon Marsh to spend more time in center to take advantage of his range and arm.
Coming to the Phillies would also reunite him with former teammates Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber as well as hitting coach Kevin Long.
As long as they can pry him away from the Yankees in an expected bidding war, the deal would make sense on all sides.