MLB Insider Names Phillies as Top Trade Suitor for Superstar Miller
The Philadelphia Phillies are very much in the market to make a big trade or two ahead of the late-July MLB trade deadline.
As has been the case for every team in Major League Baseball, rumors are running rampant. A lot of speculation is happening as well about what could happen on the trade market.
One name that has been talked about as an elite target for teams needing closer help is Oakland Athletics star Mason Miller.
Obviously, the Phillies would be interested in an upgrade at the closer position. Jose Alvarado has been serviceable this season, but Miller would be a massive upgrade.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post has made a major projection about Miller and Philadelphia. He believes the Phillies are the most likely team to pull off a trade for the hard-throwing righty.
"Rivals say Oakland should trade him. Of course. They’d all like him. Phillies baseball president Dave Dombrowski likes hard-throwers, and this is the hardest-thrower."
Miller has put together an impressive 2024 season so far with the Athletics. In 24 games he has pitched in, the 25-year-old has compiled a 2.40 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and a 5.0 K/BB ratio to go along with a 1-1 record and 12 saves. He only has one blown save this year.
What makes a potential trade for Miller even more intriguing for Philadelphia is the fact that he would come with team control.
Currently, the Phillies are 46-22 on the season and are one of the top World Series contenders. Getting aggressive at the deadline simply makes sense to increase their chances of winning a championship.
Expect to see Philadelphia make some moves ahead of the trade deadline. Miller would be a massive acquisition both now and for the future. He should be at the very top of the wishlist for the Phillies.