MLB Insider Reveals How Aggressive Phillies Will Be Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies have a few areas of their roster that could use an upgrade ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which is set for July 31.
Their outfield remains messy, but their No. 1 priority needs to be adding at least one relief pitcher who has experience in late-game and high-leverage situations.
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has vowed that he will fix the mistakes that were made this offseason when the Phillies weren’t overly aggressive in free agency despite several options being available on the market.
More News: Phillies Need Second-Round Pick to Realize Immense Potential in Key Area
Does that sentiment ring true throughout the league?
According to MLB insider Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Dombrowski is not bluffing.
During a recent appearance on Foul Territory, Stark revealed that he is hearing Dombrowski is preparing to potentially make a big move ahead of the deadline.
More News: 'Awesome' Opportunity To Play for Childhood Team Could Draw Phillies Star Away
"He's got his prospect chips ready to go,” the MLB insider said during the segment.
More than likely, it is bullpen help that he will be targeting, and if he is willing to include some of the organization’s top prospects in those negotiations, it is fair to assume the pitchers they are targeting are controllable stars.
Someone such as Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians, Felix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles or Mason Miller of the Athletics would certainly suffice as an elite closer who is under team control beyond the 2025 campaign.
More News: Phillies Sign Murray State Standout and Former NECBL All-Star Jonathan Hogart
David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who is under team control through 2026, would also fit the mold of what Philadelphia is seeking as a bullpen upgrade.
These moves have been necessitated because the Phillies had Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez both enter free agency and didn’t retain either player.
Instead, they brought aboard Jordan Romano, Carlos Hernandez and Joe Ross, who have failed to fill the void.
More News: Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Made MLB All-Star Game History With MVP Honor
On top of their free agent losses, closer Jose Alvarado, who was the only reliable option for manager Rob Thomson at times this season, was suspended for 80 games.
Not only does that mean he misses basically half the regular season, but he is ineligible to pitch in the postseason should Philadelphia qualify.
Knowing they won’t have him in October, and his future with the team being in the air, there is no better time than now for Dombrowski to address what has been a long-term weakness for the club.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.