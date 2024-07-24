MLB Insider Urges for Phillies Top Deadline Target to Be Traded Early
With the 2024 MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, the Philadelphia Phillies have an opportunity to bolster their World Series chances in a huge way.
Right now, the Phillies hold an impressive 63-37 record. They are the best team in baseball by two and a half games. Adding more talent to the roster to fill the couple of needs they do have would make them even more difficult to beat.
Looking at the roster, there are two potential needs that stand out. They could use more depth in the outfield. Philadelphia could also use an elite reliever or potentially a closer.
Over the last month or two, the Phillies have been connected to one superstar reliever. That reliever is none other than Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller.
While his name has been brought up in trade rumors, it has been widely expected that Miller won't be traded. However, one MLB insider is urging the Athletics to move their star closer.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has made it clear that he believes Oakland should maximize Miller's value and move him at the deadline.
Miller, a 25-year-old flamethrower of a pitcher, has been dominant all season long. If Philadelphia were to acquire him, their bullpen would take a massive leap forward.
So far this season, he has appeared in 34 games. In those outings, he has compiled a 2.21 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP, a 5.0 K/BB ratio, 15 saves, and two blown saves.
Those numbers would look amazing at the end of the Phillies' bullpen. He would be a massive weapon down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.
There have been quite a few other names linked to Philadelphia as potential bullpen targets. Among those names are Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates. They have plenty of routes they could choose to take.
All of that being said, Miller would clearly be the best possible target at any position for the Phillies. Not only would he help them compete this season, he still has two more years of pre-arbitration on his deal. That makes him an even more valuable target.
Expect to see Philadelphia remain active in the trade rumor mill. Miller may not end up being moved, but the Phillies should do everything they can to pursue him.