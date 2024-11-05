MLB Insiders Link Philadelphia Phillies To Star Hitter, Pitcher As Offseason Targets
The 2024 MLB postseason did not go according to plan for the Philadelphia Phillies.
After being one of the best teams throughout the regular season, they fell apart in the NLDS against the New York Mets, losing in four games. What was thought to be the strength of their team, their pitching, was unable to get the job done.
The bullpen imploded on several occasions and outside of Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez, who combined for 11.1 shutout innings, the starting pitching was a bit iffy as well.
In 2025, the pitching staff is going to look a little different. The Phillies are in search of another starting pitcher after getting virtually nothing out of their No. 5 spot. Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman are both hitting free agency and it is hard to envision both being back.
Who could Philadelphia target to fill the void on their staff?
ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney believes they could go to the top of the trade market and target Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox. He cited their interest ahead of the deadline in July as a reason they will again look to make a deal.
Despite having two years of team control remaining, Crochet is seeking an extension. Whoever lands him, should he be traded at all, could be acquiring a top-of-the-rotation arm that will anchor their team for years to come.
That is an ideal situation for the Phillies, as Wheeler and Aaron Nola will be turning 35 and 32, respectively during the 2025 campaign.
On the free agent market, Philadelphia is expected to be at least a competitor for All-Star Juan Soto. Insider Jorge Castillo believes they are one of several teams who will try their hand at courting the star right fielder.
“The Mets are viewed as the Yankees' stiffest challenge for Soto's services, but other teams loom. The Dodgers, Phillies and Blue Jays are expected to at least try. The Nationals would love a reunion. The Giants and Cubs could use a franchise cornerstone. Soto is keeping all doors open. He met every expectation -- and then some -- in the Bronx, but a return is no guarantee,” Castillo wrote.
Soto has made it clear that he is going to maximize this opportunity and sign for as much money as possible. Players of this caliber and age don’t hit free agency in this fashion very often.
We are going to see some eye-popping offers and contract numbers being thrown around. It would not be surprising if he topped the $46.1 million average that Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers averages per year.
On top of that, Soto’s deal is unlikely to include deferments. Whoever signs him will be saddled with historic yearly salary cap numbers to pay. But, based on his track record to this point, it would be worthwhile.