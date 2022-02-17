Skip to main content
MLB and MLBPA to Meet Friday on non-Core Economic Proposals

MLB and the MLBPA met Thursday with little progress, but they did schedule a meeting Friday to discuss proposals not related to core economics.

It seems like Thursday’s meeting between MLB and MLBPA was a non-starter.

The MLBPA came with a few distinct changes in their core economics proposal, chiefly among them was the removal of the bid for all players with two-plus years service time to reach arbitration.

The other change was a monetary increase in the pre-arbitration pool from $100 million to $115 million.

According to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post, MLB and the owners were “not excited” about the changes proposed by the MLBPA.

Following this meeting is another meeting Friday on non-core economic proposals. These meetings have previously met about adding a universal DH and have gone comparatively smoothly this winter.

However, the onus is once again upon the MLB to bring forth another core economic proposal. Compared to the MLBPA, the owners have been relatively slow at delivering their proposals, having made only two the entire offseason.

There are 11 days until February 28 when regular season games would be officially postponed. Both MLB and MLBPA must bridge a large gap before that date comes and goes.

