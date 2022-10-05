MLB Releases Schedule for Phillies at Cardinals Wild Card Series

Skip to main content

MLB Releases Official Schedule for Phillies at Cardinals Wild Card Series

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals will open the NL Wild Card Series with an afternoon game on Friday, followed by evening games on Saturday and Sunday (if necessary).

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the opening round of the 2022 MLB postseason. That much we already knew. Now, Major League Baseball has officially released the schedule for the upcoming Wild Card Series.

Game 1 between the Phillies and Cardinals will take place on Friday, Oct. 7 at 2:07 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Zack Wheeler has been tabbed to start for Philadelphia, while St. Louis has yet to officially announce their starting pitcher. 

Game 2 will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8:37 p.m. EDT. It will air on ESPN2. Aaron Nola will be the starting pitcher for the Phillies.

Finally, if necessary, Game 3 will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, again at 8:37 p.m. EDT and broadcast on ESPN2. If the series goes all three games, Ranger Suárez will take the mound for Philadelphia in the winner-takes-all contest.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18685028
News

MLB Releases Schedule for Phillies at Cardinals Wild Card Series

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19126037
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies at Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19177918
Game Day

Phillies Falter Against Astros Following Wild Card Clinch

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19166100
Opinions

Segura, Realmuto Finally Achieve Playoff Aspirations

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19173635
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies at Astros Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18833575
News

Nick Maton's Mom Has Unique Way of Supporting Both of Her Sons

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19172151
News

Nola Sets Single-Season Phillies Franchise Record

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19173632
Game Day

Nola Rewrites Script, Propels Phillies to the Postseason

By Ben Silver