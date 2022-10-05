MLB Releases Schedule for Phillies at Cardinals Wild Card Series

MLB Releases Official Schedule for Phillies at Cardinals Wild Card Series
The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the opening round of the 2022 MLB postseason. That much we already knew. Now, Major League Baseball has officially released the schedule for the upcoming Wild Card Series.
Game 1 between the Phillies and Cardinals will take place on Friday, Oct. 7 at 2:07 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Zack Wheeler has been tabbed to start for Philadelphia, while St. Louis has yet to officially announce their starting pitcher.
Game 2 will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8:37 p.m. EDT. It will air on ESPN2. Aaron Nola will be the starting pitcher for the Phillies.
Finally, if necessary, Game 3 will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, again at 8:37 p.m. EDT and broadcast on ESPN2. If the series goes all three games, Ranger Suárez will take the mound for Philadelphia in the winner-takes-all contest.
