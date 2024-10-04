New York Mets Urged To Re-Sign Slugger To Help Beat Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies dominated the National League East in 2024, and while they've found success in recent seasons, too, it was the first time since 2011 they won the division.
The NL East is regarded as one of the top divisions in Major League Baseball. If the Phillies want to continue winning the division in the future, there are a lot of factors to think about.
On paper, Philadelphia has the most talent. However, the New York Mets could be right behind them after this offseason, depending on what owner Steve Cohen does.
Cohen's plan throughout the past 16-plus months has been to spend heavily this winter. If he goes through with that plan, it could hurt the Phillies' chances of winning the division moving forward.
They'll have some tough free agency decisions to make, and unlike some of the other teams in the NL East, the Mets have one of their best players, Pete Alonso, to decide on.
Many signs point to him returning to Queens, but there's a scenario where New York doesn't give him the money he's looking for.
If they lose Alonso and don't replace him, Philadelphia should like their chances if they don't make other significant moves.
That's why Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report wrote that the Mets need to re-sign Alonso if they want to catch the Phillies anytime in the near future.
"Alonso's power dipped in 2024, but he still produced his fourth straight season with 30-plus home runs. He improved his average by 23 points and has had at least 88 RBI in all of the five full seasons he's played with the Mets. There's still plenty of power left in Alonso's bat, and it would be wise of the Mets to sign him to a long-term deal, as they continue to chase the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves in the NL East."
It's always possible that if Alonso re-signed and New York made other moves, Philadelphia would go out and do what's needed to match them. Depending on how they play in the postseason, that might be the case, anyway.
A lot has to play out over the next few weeks, but this is an interesting offseason on multiple fronts. Whatever happens, the Phillies seem to be sitting pretty due to just how talented they already are.
That'll be put to the test on Saturday in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.