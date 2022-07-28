Yankees Acquire Benintendi from Royals

The New York Yankees announced the acquisition of outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals late Wednesday night. Three prospects went back the Royals' way, including pitchers Beck Way, Chandler Champlain, and TJ Sikkema.

The Philadelphia Phillies had been connected to Benintendi early on in trade talks, and rumblings between the two parties only increased once Bryce Harper hit the injured list. It made sense, as Benintendi was a member of the 2018 Boston Red Sox, which won a championship with Dave Dombrowski at the helm.

However, it appears the Phillies will primarily focus their attention on a bat that can cover center field, and Benintendi didn't exactly fit that mold.

This trade leaves Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo positionless, nearly ensuring that he is on his way out of New York.

With this move, the trade market is officially open for business. It's the first domino to fall in what will surely be a flurry of action leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, and that means that baseball fans likely won't have to wait long for the next one to topple.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!