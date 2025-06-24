Five Phillies Closing in on All-Star Game Phase Two Voting
The Philadelphia Phillies have a player in every single position that voters are trying to get into the All-Star game. Major League Baseball MLB voting results showed that five Phillies sit at fourth or better at their respective positions.
Phase one of All-Star voting comes to a close at the end of the week. The top two at each position will move onto phase two to determine who the starter will be in the All-Star Game with the exception of outfielders. All positions in the outfield are voted on together, so six of them will advance to phase two.
More News: Phillies Aces Considered 'Biggest Strength' for Playoffs
The top two current vote getters are designated hitter Kyle Schwarber with 620,639 votes and shortstop Trea Turner who’s tallied even more with over 661,000. Both sit at fourth in their positions, but it’s unlikely that either will move on.
Turner would have to surpass over 1.2 million by the end of the week to take over the second-place Mookie Betts. Schwarber would have to beat out Rafael Devers, now a San Francisco Giant, who has over 1.1 million in total.
More News: Phillies Break Incredible Mets, Francisco Lindor Streak on Sunday Night Baseball
The Phillies should be proud that they have at least one player at each position, three in the outfield, but their best chance to have a fan-voted in All-Star is with catcher J.T. Realmuto and that is still a long shot.
Realmuto sits in the third spot behind Chicago Cubs’s Carson Kelly. He has over 280,000 votes on Realmuto, but there is still time.
More News: Phillies Pitching Duo Feature Most Optimized Arsenals in Baseball
Philadelphia has two more that sit fourth on their ballots, both their third and first basemen. It is unlikely that either Bryce Harper or Alec Bohm will move onto the next round, but its impressive just to be among the Top 5. Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott sits just outside of the top five in votes.
None of their outfielders cracked the Top 10, but they had three who cracked the Top 20. Nick Castellanos sits at 11th while Max Kepler and Johan Rojas are 16th and 17th.
Having a player at every spot on the diamond recognized nationally by fans is something to be pleased with. But the Phillies will need help to get anyone in the starting lineup.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.