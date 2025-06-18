Phillies Remain World Series Contender but Have Flaws to Address
The Philadelphia Phillies have as much star power as any team in baseball.
It is a major reason why so many people believed they would be contenders this year despite a relatively quiet offseason.
The Phillies brought back virtually the same lineup, with the only addition being left fielder Max Kepler.
The biggest changes came on the pitching staff. Jesus Luzardo was acquired to be the No. 5 starter, and the team lost relief pitchers Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez in free agency.
Replacing them in the bullpen would be Jordan Romano, Carlos Hernandez and Joe Ross.
What was a strength in 2024 has turned into a weakness, with the bullpen struggling to replicate its previous level of success. Adding salt to the wound is closer Jose Alvarado, who was suspended for 80 games and ineligible for the postseason.
Their starting rotation has lived up to expectations with Zack Wheeler looking like a Cy Young candidate again. Outside of a two-start blip in the radar where he may have been tipping pitches, Luzardo has been dominant as well.
Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez are proving their 2024 campaigns weren’t flukes, performing at a high level. And Mick Abel has been excellent filling in for the injured Aaron Nola, with star prospect Andrew Painter nearing a debut.
That has helped overcome an offense that has been inconsistent.
Philadelphia has some high-priced players in its lineup, but they haven’t all produced at the same time, leading to some frustrating stretches.
Overall, this is a team that can compete with the other contenders in the league, as they are living up to expectations.
But, unlike most of the other contenders, the Phillies have some flaws that have to be addressed.
“They’re more or less what we expected: a team that still looks like it could challenge for a championship (but also a team that needs an outfielder and a reliever at the trade deadline),” wrote Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) in their recent MLB power rankings piece.
This week’s theme for the power rankings was comparing where teams were coming into the season and where they are now.
Philadelphia was ranked No. 4 in the preseason and currently resides at No. 6.
Certainly not a massive change, but highlights their struggle to stick at the top of the rankings and a need to find some upgrades ahead of the deadline to push them over the hump.
