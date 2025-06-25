Phillies Surprisingly Named Top Trade Deadline Fit for Red Sox Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have fallen short at various stages of the postseason in each of the last three years, and despite that fact, the core remains largely the same offensively.
As the Phillies get set to approach the trade deadline this year, some are holding out hope this could be the year the team makes a major splash at the deadline within the lineup and puts itself in a spot to make another major run.
Philadelphia has been in need of outfield help for multiple years now, and while free agent acquisition Max Kepler has had a nice season, Phillies fans are wanting to go big and try to get over the hump now.
In terms of who is actually going to be available at the deadline, things still have to play out.
Jeff Passan of ESPN listed the top-50 players who could become available, and at the No. 2 spot he put Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.
Though Passan only gave Duran a 25 percent chance of actually being dealt, he mentioned Philadelphia among the teams who could be a fit if Boston does decide to deal the speedy All-Star.
Duran has not exactly come close to touching his incredible 8.7 bWAR season in 2024 that saw him finish in the Top 10 in American League MVP voting, but he is still one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball with a very high ceiling on offense as well.
Last year, Duran slashed .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs and 75 RBI, leading all of Major League Baseball in both doubles (48) and triples (14), and though the offensive numbers have not quite been there this year, perhaps he can turn it around with a new team.
The Red Sox selling did not seem like much of a possibility as they sit right in the thick of the playoff picture, but after trading Rafael Devers, all bets are off.
Duran can slot into any outfield position wherever he is needed most and could potentially be a perfect fit as the final piece of the puzzle for a team that has gotten so close for three straight years.
At this point, him being dealt would still be a surprise, but if Boston falters over the coming weeks ahead of the July 31 deadline, look for more rumors to surface.
And if that does indeed happen, the Phillies must not hesitate and pounce quickly.
