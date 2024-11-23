Non-Tendered Blue Jays Closer Could Be Gift Philadelphia Phillies Needed
The Philadelphia Phillies should be in the market for a closer.
With Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez as free agents, there's a chance the Phillies could lose both players. While a reunion with one of them shouldn't be counted out, Philadelphia would still need another bullpen arm if either departs for a different ball club.
In the scenario where both of them leave, the Phillies would have a lot of work to do.
That work might've just become much easier after Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Toronto Blue Jays non-tendered two-time All-Star closer Jordan Romano.
Romano is as good as it gets when he's at his best. There are rightful concerns about him returning to that point after dealing with an injury to his throwing arm in 2024, but it's impossible to ignore his body of work from 2020 to 2023.
In that span, he earned All-Star nods and posted a 2.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 3.13 FIP while striking out 251 hitters in 200.2 innings pitched.
There are many reasons to be excited about adding a closer who's done what he has throughout his career, but his low price is at the top of the list.
His arm injury and lack of success in 2024 should make him cheaper than he ever would've been, giving Philadelphia more flexibility to spend elsewhere and fill a major hole.
Even if he didn't work out as well as it seems he could on paper, there shouldn't be much of a financial commitment.
Romano should be looking for a short-term, low AAV deal, which is what the Phillies should be dreaming about.