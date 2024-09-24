Noted Philadelphia Phillies Killer Announces Plan to Retire at End of Season
The Philadelphia Phillies enter play Tuesday with a 93-64 record, only trailing the Major League leader by half a game.
The last few seasons have not seen the club face much adversity, with their third postseason appearance on the horizon, and their first National League East division crown in 11 years coming in 2024.
While the Phillies were locked in battle on Monday night, one of the club's biggest adversaries of the last 14 years, Charlie Blackmon, announced that 2024 would be his last MLB campaign.
Blackmon, 38, has been a thorn in the side of Philadelphia for many years, carrying a .295/.368/.528 career line against the club with 29 extra-base hits, 32 RBI, and a 115 OPS+ across 288 plate appearances in 71 games.
His career OPS of .896 against the Phillies ranks second out of teams that he has accrued 200 or more plate appearances against.
Blackmon is one of only a few players who have spent their entire career with one team, spending 14 seasons with the Colorado Rockies.
The veteran carries a career line of .292/.352/.479 with 626 extra-base hits, 797 RBI, and a 111 OPS+ entering Tuesday.
His 67 career triples lead MLB since his debut in 2011.
While he may not be a Hall of Famer, with the "Coors Field Effect" playing a big part in that, he has still been a much-beloved veteran of MLB, and he will be missed across the baseball landscape.
His mashing of Philadelphia, however, may not be missed as much.