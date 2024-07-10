‘Now’s the Time to Get Greedy’ for the Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have enjoyed plenty of success this season, which doesn't come as much of a surprise. Expectations were high for this ball club entering the year and they've fulfilled them in big ways, currently 7.5 games ahead in the loaded National League East.
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber returned on Tuesday, and others are expected back in the near future. While they'll add even more to this loaded roster with others returning from injury, the expectation is for there to be some new faces around the clubhouse by the end of the month.
The July trade deadline will give the Phillies ways to improve their roster. Despite the success they've found, there's always room for improvement, and with a clear chance of winning the World Series, there shouldn't be anything that holds them back from tying to accomplish that.
Levi Weaver of The Athletic believes the same, writing that "now's the time to get greedy" for Philadelphia.
"But now’s the time to get greedy, and if the Phillies are getting picky about their needs, Matt Gelb says they have a decision to make on whether outfielder Brandon Marsh is a full-time player.
"If they opt to upgrade, the usual suspects are all options, but — in regards to one option in particular — Craig Mish of the Miami Herald says there’s a growing belief that Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be traded this year."
Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be an interesting trade target, and rumors have suggested that the Phillies have some interest in landing him. Chisholm has clear talent and is just 26 years old, so he could be another addition to a core that's expected to dominate baseball for at least the next five seasons.
However, his price might be a bit high. He doesn't hit free agency until 2027, so the Miami Marlins don't have to move him right now. It'd be the better decision to do so, considering the potential return they could get, but if that package isn't perfect, don't expect the Marlins to give him away for nothing.
He's been a productive professional, but injuries have held him back a bit. He's only played in more than 97 games once in his career. Despite that, he's already played in 87 this season, so hopefully, the potential young star can stay on the field like he has so far and show the type of talent he is.
In 329 at-bats, he's slashing .255/.326/.407 with an OPS+ of 103.