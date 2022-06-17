Philadelphia Phillies to Add Two 1980 World Series Members to Wall of Fame

As reported by Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies will add two members of the Phillies 1980 World Series team to their illustrious Wall of Fame.

Both outfielder Bake McBride and right-handed pitcher Ron Reed will be inducted this coming August.

McBride, a lifetime .299 hitter, played eleven years in the majors, and was well known for his impressive World Series performance where he hit .304 with five RBI, and slugged nearly .500. He accrued 22.6 bWAR over his 1,071 career games, a very respectable total.

Reed, who tossed 2,477.1 innings across 19 years in the majors, posted a 3.46 ERA, winning 146 of his 286 contests pitched. At 37-years-old, he ate 91 meaningful innings for the 1980 team, and while he only made two appearances during the 1980 World Series, both were scoreless outings.

Both additions are long overdue, especially that of McBride, who was a key part of the Phillies' championship run.

