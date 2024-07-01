Philadelphia Phillies Again Urged to Make Trade for Intriguing Outfielder
The Philadelphia Phillies are currently limping towards the MLB trade deadline next month. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Spencer Turnbull were all recently placed on the injured list.
Thankfully, the Phillies dodged a bullet with none of those injuries being very serious. All three players will miss some time, but both Harper and Schwarber could be back before the All-Star break.
Despite the injuries, Philadelphia is still in a great spot. They have been hot all season long and have pieces that they can move to make a major trade or two ahead of the deadline.
One of the biggest areas that the Phillies have been reportedly looking at acquiring talent is in the outfield. A lot of names have been connected to the franchise as potential trade targets.
Arguably the hottest name being linked to Philadelphia recently is Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm.
USA Today is the latest to connect the Phillies and Chisholm as a perfect trade pairing.
"The 26-year-old will be pricier than some of the more senior options available in July, but it could be a worthy investment for the Phillies to make and add another piece to their core for a few more seasons."
Chisholm, while a player that would help the team compete this season, has control left on his contract. As stated above in the article snippet, he would become an immediate long-term piece of the Philadelphia core.
That alone makes him one of the most intriguing trade targets on the market for the Phillies.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Chisholm has played in 81 games. He has hit .259/.324/.423 to go along with 10 home runs and 39 RBI. He has also racked up 14 stolen bases, although he has been caught stealing seven times.
If Philadelphia decides to pursue a trade for the 26-year-old outfielder, they would have to pay up. He isn't going to be cheap, but what he could bring to the field would be worth the price.
Chisholm could truly be the missing piece that the Phillies need to get them over the hump when it comes to World Series contention. If they could acquire Chisholm and find a way to acqujire a late-inning reliever, Philadelphia would be in great shape for the stretch run and postseason.