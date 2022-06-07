Philadelphia Phillies Announce Flurry of Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday that they placed infielder Johan Camargo on the 10-day injured list and pitcher Zack Wheeler on the paternity list.

In accordance with these moves, Philadelphia recalled outfielder Matt Vierling from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and selected Scott Kingery's contract to fill their spots on the 40-man roster.

Camargo lands on the injured list after falling while rounding first base on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Meanwhile, Wheeler is not scheduled to pitch again until Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home. It's probable he still makes his start.

Vierling appears with the big league club for the first time since May 10, before he was promptly sent down to recall Bailey Falter from the IronPigs. Vierling hit just .170 with four RBI in 23 games in the 2022 Major League season thus far.

Kingery returns to the Phillies' 40-man roster after being removed on March 12, 2022. He was a non-roster invitee to spring training and was eventually assigned to Triple-A on May 17. In 16 games with the IronPigs, Scotty Jetpax is slashing just .185/.297/.296 with a home run and six RBI.

Whether he makes an appearance with the Phillies for the first time since May 16, 2021, is unknown. His contract was likely added to the 40-man roster because the Phillies feel comfortable in the knowledge that he'll clear waivers when they need his roster spot back.

