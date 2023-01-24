Philadelphia Phillies Announce Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees
In a recent press release to the media, the Philadelphia Phillies announced 21 players that will attend MLB Spring Training as non-roster invitees.
Each player will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in a bid to try and make the 26-man MLB roster heading into the 2023 MLB season. However, the experience these players will gain just from being around the Major League players will be invaluable in their development.
Here are the 21 players that will be attending:
- Mick Abel, RHP
- Mark Appel, RHP
- Andrew Baker. RHP
- Ben Bowden, LHP
- Jon Duplantier, RHP
- Vito Friscia, C
- Jim Haley, INF
- Louis Head, RHP
- John Hicks, C
- Jake Jewell, RHP
- Scott Kingery, INF
- Vimael Machin, INF
- Max McDowell, C
- Griff McGarry, RHP
- Francisco Morales, RHP
- McKinley Moore, RHP
- Andrew Painter, RHP
- Billy Sullivan, RHP
- Will Toffey, INF
- Jeremy Walker, RHP
- Weston Wilson, INF
Of the players on the list, Painter is the most intriguing. The right-hander very well could make the roster, and potentially even a rotation spot. President of Baseball Operation Dave Dombrowski has stated he would like to give a young pitcher the chance to make the rotation and Painter makes the most sense.
Appel, Bowden, Duplantier, Head, Hicks, Jewell, Kingery, Machin, Morales, and Walker have all seen time in the Major Leagues.
