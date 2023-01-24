The Philadelphia Phillies have announced 21 players that will be invited to MLB Spring Training on a non-roster invite.

Each player will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in a bid to try and make the 26-man MLB roster heading into the 2023 MLB season. However, the experience these players will gain just from being around the Major League players will be invaluable in their development.

Here are the 21 players that will be attending:

Mick Abel, RHP

Mark Appel, RHP

Andrew Baker. RHP

Ben Bowden, LHP

Jon Duplantier, RHP

Vito Friscia, C

Jim Haley, INF

Louis Head, RHP

John Hicks, C

Jake Jewell, RHP

Scott Kingery, INF

Vimael Machin, INF

Max McDowell, C

Griff McGarry, RHP

Francisco Morales, RHP

McKinley Moore, RHP

Andrew Painter, RHP

Billy Sullivan, RHP

Will Toffey, INF

Jeremy Walker, RHP

Weston Wilson, INF

Of the players on the list, Painter is the most intriguing. The right-hander very well could make the roster, and potentially even a rotation spot. President of Baseball Operation Dave Dombrowski has stated he would like to give a young pitcher the chance to make the rotation and Painter makes the most sense.

Appel, Bowden, Duplantier, Head, Hicks, Jewell, Kingery, Machin, Morales, and Walker have all seen time in the Major Leagues.

