Philadelphia Phillies Applauded for an Unexpected Focus in 2024 MLB Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies’ 2024 draft class stands out for its blend of athleticism and speed, a noteworthy strategy for a team looking to inject youthful energy into its veteran-heavy roster. By selecting three speedy outfielders in their first three picks—Dante Nori, Griffin Burkholder, and John Spikerman—the Phillies have positioned themselves to add defensive range, baserunning prowess, and a fresh layer of dynamism that could complement their experienced major league roster.
Baseball America, writing their "MLB Draft Report Card" series that doesn't actually have grades in it like you expect a report card to do, made the observation that all three of the top picks are exceptionally quick runners that could change a game with their speed, both offensively and defensively.
Dante Nori, the Phillies' first-round pick, is one of the best pure hitters in the draft class and brings consistent, hard-hit line drives with a compact swing, showing promise as an above-average hitter. With 70-grade speed, Nori adds an immediate threat on the bases, valuable to a team that could use more aggressive baserunning. Burkholder, picked in the second round, offers the potential for a power-speed combination. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 195 pounds, he has the frame to develop plus raw power alongside his double-plus speed. As a strong athlete, Burkholder is projected to grow into an above-average center fielder or a plus defender in the corners. The trio is rounded out by Spikerman, who is regarded as the most advanced defensive outfielder of the group, bringing a combination of range, quickness, and high-level defensive instincts to his pro debut.
The Phillies' emphasis on athleticism aligns well with the broader needs of their team, offering them the opportunity to utilize speed and versatility on the field. With these additions, Philadelphia has an outfield depth that could eventually challenge opponents by limiting hits in the gaps and bringing enhanced agility to the defense. This speed-focused drafting also provides options for baserunning, a factor that could make the Phillies a more formidable opponent in close games.
Beyond the first three picks, other selections could provide intriguing contributions. Marcus Morgan, a ninth-round right-hander, has an upper-90s fastball that promises strikeout potential, while Ryan Degges, selected in the 17th round, has an impressive slider that could be a valuable weapon if his command improves. Both pitchers, although later selections, have shown intriguing elements that the Phillies hope will develop into effective pitches in the minors.
With a veteran-heavy roster that will undoubtedly need an infusion of speed and athleticism in a few seasons, the Phillies’ approach in the draft signals a clear intent to modernize their lineup and create additional depth. While Nori, Burkholder, and Spikerman may take a few years to reach the majors, their athletic profiles and defensive potential make them ideal fits for a team looking to balance experience with youth-driven athleticism.
This strategy could help the Phillies compete by reimagining their roster with a more mobile, versatile lineup that complements the power and pitching they already possess at the major league level.