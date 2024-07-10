Philadelphia Phillies Aren't Looking for Huge Trades
Over the last few weeks, the Philadelphia Phillies have been mentioned in many different blockbuster trade rumors. As they continue trying to compete for a championship, it would make sense for them to pursue a big-time trade.
While the rumors have suggested a blockbuster deal incoming, that may not end up being the reality of the situation.
Instead, the Phillies might be more interested in making a smaller move or two. They might like the situation they're already in with the roster and simply focus on strengthening a couple of areas.
The Athletic is reporting that Philadelphia is not actually looking to make big trades. They're looking at more modest moves to improve the overall roster.
"The Phillies are looking for role players and bullpen depth because they already have MVP-caliber talents and top-of-the-rotation starters who can swing playoff series. Different injury concerns could pop up between now and July 30 and shift priorities."
Right now, the Phillies hold a 59-32 record. That has them in first place in the National League East division race.
If this report is true, fans can mark off names like Luis Robert Jr., Cody Bellinger, and Jazz Chisholm off of their wishlist. In their place, Philadelphia would be more likely to pursue mid-tier talent.
Honestly, the Phillies do not have to make a blockbuster trade. They don't need more star power.
Philadelphia already has the talent necessary to compete for a championship. They have shown that all season long. Adding more talent and depth and positions of need would be the better choice.
With so many different reports swirling around, there is no telling what direction the Phillies' front office is really considering. They could go one way or the other.
Until the trade deadline has officially come and gone and the moves are official, no one can predict what a team is going to do.
Expect to continue hearing major trade rumors swirl around Philadelphia. They're expected to be active and open for business ahead of the deadline. It will be interesting to see if they choose to get really aggressive on a blockbuster trade or if they make smaller and more quiet trades.