Philadelphia Phillies Avoid Arbitration With Multiple Players, Can't Reach Agreement With Pair of Closers
Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal, according to multiple reports.
Hoskins will become a free agent after the 2023 season and could command a lengthy contract in excess of $100 million.
Hoskins hit 30 home runs last season but also committed a career-high 12 errors and continued his shaky defensive play into the run to the World Series.
Multiple reports also stated that two-time All-Star relief pitcher Gregory Soto agreed to $3.925 million for one year along with starter Ranger Suarez ($2.95 million) and infielder Edmundo Sosa ($950,000).
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Phillies were unable to come to terms with reliever Seranthony Dominguez and Jose Alvarado. The case is expected to go before an arbitration panel in February.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!