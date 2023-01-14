The Philadelphia Phillies avoided arbitration with stars such as Rhys Hoskins and Gregory Soto, but failed to reach an agreement with their two options at closer.

Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Hoskins will become a free agent after the 2023 season and could command a lengthy contract in excess of $100 million.

Hoskins hit 30 home runs last season but also committed a career-high 12 errors and continued his shaky defensive play into the run to the World Series.

Multiple reports also stated that two-time All-Star relief pitcher Gregory Soto agreed to $3.925 million for one year along with starter Ranger Suarez ($2.95 million) and infielder Edmundo Sosa ($950,000).

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Phillies were unable to come to terms with reliever Seranthony Dominguez and Jose Alvarado. The case is expected to go before an arbitration panel in February.

