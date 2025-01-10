Philadelphia Phillies Avoid Arbitration with Star Slugger, Key Infielder
The Philadelphia Phillies reached one-year deals with two more players to avoid arbitration on Thursday, bringing the total of arbitration-eligible players on one-year deals to six.
Among the deals reported was third baseman Alec Bohm, who will receive $7.7 million, and utility infielder Edmundo Sosa, who will make $3 million, per MLB.com.
Bohm went to arbitration with the Phillies last year and won his case, making $4 million last season.
This year he and the Phillies avoided the hearing as he’ll be paid a bit lower than the $8.1 million projected salary, per MLB Trade Rumors.
Last season, Bohm made the All-Star team and participated in the Home Run Derby, but his 2024 numbers weren’t much different than 2023.
He slashed .280/.332/.448/.779 with 15 home runs and 97 RBI last season, after he had career-highs of 20 home runs and 97 RBI in 2023.
Sosa joined the Phillies in 2022 and has been a valuable piece as a utilityman, filling in for starters when they’re injured. Last season he slashed .257/.313/.422/.734 with seven home runs and 31 RBI in 90 games. His RBI production was a career-high, as was his slash line.
The other players that agreed to deals included Ranger Suárez ($8.8 million), Jesús Luzardo ($6.225 million), Bryson Stott ($3.2 million) and Brandon Marsh ($3 million).
The Phillies announced all deals as official and reached deals with all of their arbitration-eligible players.
The Phillies are gearing up for the start of spring training next month down in Clearwater, Fla., as they hope to make the postseason once again under manager Rob Thomson.