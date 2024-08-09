Philadelphia Phillies Best-Case Scenario Will Be to Secure Top Overall Seed
The Philadelphia Phillies are officially on a winning streak.
For a while it felt like this would never come, as they looked completely different from the team who had destroyed their competition for the majority of the year.
But after taking the final two games off the Los Angeles Dodgers in their last series and winning the opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, it seems like the Phillies might be starting to put some of their recent issues behind them.
It couldn't have come at a better time, either.
When Philadelphia was struggling, nervous fans began to monitor the NL East lead shrinking before their eyes as the Atlanta Braves started to play better.
The Phillies haven't won a division title since 2011, so even though the goal of this team, and the hopes of the fanbase, is for them to win a World Series, it still would be great for this group to hang another banner after the year is over.
If they are able to do that, then they should set themselves up for playoff success by securing the top overall seed in baseball that would give them home field advantage throughout the postseason.
Philadelphia has been dominant at home in the playoffs, holding the best winning percentage in a single stadium in Major League history with a 28-13 record since Citizens Bank Park opened up in 2004.
This current group has been even better, going 12-4 during their home games the past two years.
With their current winning streak in place, the Phillies now own the best record in baseball, leading the American League Cleveland Guardians by 1.5 games entering Friday. If they have truly put behind the struggles that persisted during this prolonged stretch, they should be able to hold that designation entering the fall.
Of course, all that will be determined by how they play on the field.
They still face the red-hot Diamondbacks in three contests that could go awry before heading back home for six games against the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals that could present challenges since they are divisional matchups.
If Philadelphia is able to start stacking series wins like they were doing throughout the year, then they should have no problem making this base-case scenario become a reality.