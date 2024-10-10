Philadelphia Phillies Biggest Offseason Question Could Become Massive Issue
As spoken about multiple times throughout the season, the Philadelphia Phillies will eventually face the reality of losing Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman.
Arguably the top two right-handed relievers in Major League Baseball, losing both in the same winter would be a major blow to the Phillies bullpen.
However, it's the reality of the situation due to how much they could command in a future contract.
There's reason to believe why they'd keep both of them around. Hoffman has been lights out and with the organization for a couple of years. Estevez was acquired at the deadline.
Unless they only viewed him as someone who could come in and get outs during the final two months of the regular season and in October, they should consider extending an offer to him this winter.
Still, it's only a matter of time before that final decision is made.
Another point to think about regarding both guys, and any other player on Philadelphia's roster, is how they play in the postseason.
Both Estevez and Hoffman struggled when called upon in the NLDS, and that could change things regarding their future with the team.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes that's their biggest question heading into the offseason.
"It was a good year for the Phillies bullpen, which ultimately ranked sixth in fWAR. But with Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez slated for free agency, it'll take some effort to keep the good times lasting into 2025. The Phillies should want Hoffman back, but Estévez should give them pause. Though he was effective this year, he didn't even rise to the level of a strikeout per inning. Any number of pending free agents could upgrade his spot, including Kirby Yates, Kenley Jansen or Blake Treinen. The catch is that they also figure to be more expensive, but it would be in character if the Phillies opted to spare no expense."
Rymer listed three interesting names who could be their replacements, however, given their price tags likely won't be too far off from Hoffman and Estevez, continuity would be the better decision.
In a perfect world, the team would bring both back and sign one of the three relievers named.
Teams can never have enough pitching in the bullpen, and the Phillies have learned that throughout the past few playoffs.