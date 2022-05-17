FOCO USA has Launched a New Phillies Phanatic Memorial Day Bobblehead

Skip to main content
FOCO has Launched a New Phillies Phanatic Memorial Day Bobblehead

FOCO has just released a new Philadelphia Phillies bobblehead featuring the Phanatic on Memorial Day.

With Memorial Day just around the corner, FOCO, a leader in the bobblehead and sports memorabilia market, has just launched a new Philadelphia Phillies bobblehead.

This one features the Phillie Phanatic 'grillin and chillin' trying to beat the heat. 

The Phillie Phanatic Memorial Day Bobblehead from FOCO 

There are only 222 of these bobbleheads available and they are all individually numbered allowing for even more collectability. Each unit is priced at $60 and stands right at 8 inches tall. 

This is a must have for any bobblehead collector and Phanatic fan. You can purchase one here at this link. Don't miss out! 

