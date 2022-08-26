Skip to main content

Brandon Marsh Begins Rehab Assignment with Lehigh Valley

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh began a rehab assignment with the IronPigs on Thursday.

When Philadelphia Phillies' outfielder Brandon Marsh attempted to make a leaping catch at the wall in Cincinnati on Aug. 16, he wasn't able to stick the landing.

Marsh landed awkwardly when coming down from the jump, and was in pain out in center field. Luckily, Marsh was able to walk off the field under his own power, but left with Phillies' athletic trainers. 

The following day, MRI results on his left knee revealed no structural damage—which was encouraging news—but he did suffer a bone bruise, along with a sprained ankle.

As a result, Marsh was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 17. However, Marsh began a rehab stint with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Aug. 25, and could return as soon as Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The IronPigs continued their series against the Gwinnett Stripers (who certainly are glad that Bryce Harper guy got activated) on Thursday, where Marsh went 0-for-3 with a walk, a strikeout, and a stolen base. 

Philadelphia claimed outfielder Bradley Zimmer off of waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays to fill the void in center field. 

