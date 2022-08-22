Harper to Begin Rehab Assignment with IronPigs

Skip to main content

Bryce Harper to Begin Rehab Assignment with Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Bryce Harper will rehab with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs before returning to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Following a dreadful weekend series against the New York Mets, which saw the Philadelphia Phillies drop three of four games to their NL East rival, they are missing superstar Bryce Harper now more than ever.

The team has kept afloat in his absence, but as September draws near, and the NL Wild Card race is coming down to the wire, Philadelphia is highly anticipating Harper's return to their lineup.

The 2021 NL MVP has been sidelined with a thumb injury since June 25, when he was hit on the hand by a pitch against the San Diego Padres. Prior to the injury, Harper had been putting up MVP-like numbers once again, which earned him his seventh All-Star team selection. Obviously, he did not participate.

Harper is now expected to begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on either Tuesday or Wednesday of this week. The 29-year-old had been taking batting practice at Citizens Bank Park, the next step after being seen hitting balls off of a tee and running the bases.

Although he will not return to right field this season, getting his bat back into the everyday lineup will make the Phillies a force down the stretch, and aid them in reaching the postseason for the first time since 2011.

