Harper to Play for Team USA at WBC

Bryce Harper to Play for Team USA at World Baseball Classic

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies MVP-winner Bryce Harper has announced that he will join Team USA at the World Baseball Classic in 2023.
Team USA has assembled a veritable stable of stars. First they convinced Mike Trout to sign on, then the Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, and now they add Bryce Harper to the list.

This won't be Harper's first time playing on the international stage. Harper played for the national team at age-16 and age-18. On one of those teams he was even joined by a young Nick Castellanos.

It's not entirely clear how this decision will affect Harper's currently injured UCL. It's been widely speculated that he may require Tommy John surgery in the off-season to heal the ligament. That would mean an IL-stint lasting through Opening Day. According to this decision, Harper doesn't believe it will be necessary.

2023's Team USA is shaping up to be one of the most formidable national teams ever assembled. Joining Trout, Realmuto and Harper are Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Trevor Story. 

More names will undoubtedly be announced in the coming months. Expect these players to be of higher and higher caliber as the list of those who wish to join the five combined MVP awards of Trout and Harper grows.

